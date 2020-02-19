New practice facility will help Wildcat athletes

Late winter and early spring in the South usually mean rain and lots of it. The abundance of moisture falling from the sky means spring sports are often a start-and-stop affair. But a group of individuals in West Limestone stepped up to make sure the baseball and softball teams have a place to practice no matter the weather.
An indoor practice facility for the Wildcats baseball and softball teams is almost complete, and West Limestone principal Russ Cleveland said teams should be able to use it within the next couple of weeks.
The facility is located adjacent to the high school on Schoolhouse Road. The off-campus location made it possible to keep the cost down with the help of community members.
“We looked at several different pieces of property on campus, but once you get into that, you're going to get hung up,” Cleveland said. “The state's got to come in with the bid law, and you've got to get electrical, building inspection and land prep. You'll be at $50,000 in just getting approval before you can even do anything. But if an individual or group decided to buy a property off campus, you don't have to run it through the school.”
That's exactly what happened, Cleveland said. A group of individuals and the Diamond Club booster group for the baseball and softball programs purchased property adjacent to the high school and fronted the money for the building project. Cleveland said the total cost will be about $140,000.
“We have a prefab building and subbed out the groundwork and the concrete work,” Cleveland said. “The overrun is much less, doing it this way. We could've spent upwards of $200,000 if we had done it through the school on school property.”
Cleveland said the plan is for the Diamond Club to eventually receive a return on their investment through donations and by renting the facility to youth teams during the offseason.
“You've got your Little League teams or travel teams that on rainy days will want to get inside and be able to practice,” Cleveland said. “I had one of these in the Shoals, and it's amazing how busy you stay.”
The building is 100 feet by 60 feet, which Cleveland said is plenty big enough for three or four batting cages and pitcher's mounds. Artificial turf in the building will allow other West Limestone sports teams to use it during other times of the year.
“We designed it for multi-use, but it's really designed for baseball and softball,” Cleveland said. “But if anyone else needs to use it when those sports are not using it, they'll be able to.”
Discussions for the facility have gone on since Cleveland became principal at West Limestone in 2018.
“A group of people came to my office to talk about it, and there were discussions at booster meetings with parents,” Cleveland said. “A group of five to seven people took the bull by the horns and made plans to get this done. It's a good working relationship we have right now.”
The baseball and softball facility is just the latest athletic facilities improvement at West Limestone. Last year, the school renovated weight rooms and updated the football locker room.
“We're doing what we can,” Cleveland said. “But if we didn't have great people that care about the school, we wouldn't be getting it done. That's a kudos to the community.”
