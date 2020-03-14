The new Athens Recreation Center being constructed off U.S. 31 North features many amenities, including some parents will love.
The Athens City Council voted last October to accept a $14.2 million bid from Auburn-based First Team Construction Co. to build the 72,000-square-foot, two-story recreation center on the north side of Sportsplex Loop off U.S. 31. The new center will replace the old rec center, which was built in 1977 and was too small for the city's growing population.
Work began last December and should be finished by June 1, said Parks and Recreation Director Bert Bradford.
Mayor Ronnie Marks could not be happier with the project.
"I think this is one of the best things we've ever done for kids in this community," Marks told The News Courier during a recent tour of the facility.
The exterior of the building is nearly finished, though there is landscaping still to be completed. Inside, many of the finishing touches — flooring, trim, paint, some lighting and furnishings — still need to be added, but anyone who tours the facility can finally get a glimpse of where it's headed.
Among the many amenities is a second-floor workout room with a space next door for children. At the other end of the building is a room containing fitness equipment. The room is replete with windows, giving the user a view of the green spaces. Outside the room is a fenced-in playground.
"No one can enter the playground area from the outside," Bradford said. "The only way in is through the fitness room."
While parents work out, they can watch their children play from inside or opt for the outdoor, shaded seating.
Other amenities include a racquetball court with room for spectating and state-certified outdoor tennis courts.
Plans called for gyms, two racquetball courts, administrative offices and a community room with adjoining outdoor space. The second floor will feature a three-lane walking track, fitness room and four classrooms. The bid package also included a multipurpose outdoor athletic field, which has been completed; six tennis courts; two volleyball courts; bleachers; playground equipment; wall graphics and design; and a sunshade structure.
City officials borrowed $20 million last year for the rec center and to clean up the former Pilgrims Pride property.
