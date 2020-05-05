The Limestone County Commission on Monday approved a new 54-lot subdivision in East Limestone, marking more than 300 new lots approved this year.
Kennesaw Creek Subdivision is the latest major subdivision to be approved for East Limestone in District 2. Since Jan. 1, commissioners have approved 332 lots throughout Limestone County, and all but 29 of them in that area.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner told The News Courier that if there's been a delay or decrease in development and construction due to the novel coronavirus this year, he hasn't noticed it. He said the East Limestone landscape has changed considerably since he was first elected to the commission eight years ago, and he's sure it'll be just as different eight years from now.
"You can hardly separate Athens from Madison, depending on where you are," he said. "There's so many new people that's moved in. Communities like Clements and West Limestone are still kind of small, where everybody knows everybody, but that part of living in East Limestone may never be seen again. There's so many people here, it's kind of hard to know all your neighbors."
Four other major subdivisions have been approved for District 2 this year: Legacy Grove, Addition 10, featuring 69 lots east of Mooresville Road; The Ridge, Phase 3, featuring 19 lots at the end of Landview Lane; Legacy Grove, Addition 11, with 46 lots east of Mooresville Road; and Highland Ridge, a 96-lot subdivision planned for the southwest corner of the intersection of Nick Davis and Jones roads.
Kennesaw Creek will be near Highland Ridge, about 1,900 feet west of the intersection.
Public hearing rescheduled
The commission on Monday also announced a new date for the public hearing regarding a petition to rename a portion of Red Hill Hollow Road to Abigail Lane.
The hearing was previously scheduled for April 20. LCC Chairman Collin Daly announced at the April 7 meeting that the hearing would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be held June 2.
Other business
In other business, commissioners approved the following:
• Claims totaling $2.9 million;
• Awarding bids in the amount of $2,225 to Printers and Stationers Inc. for specialty window envelopes for the Limestone County License Commission and $867 to Currie Systems for security window envelopes for the license commission;
• Hiring a temporary Equipment Operator 1 in the engineering department;
• Merit increases for 22 employees;
• Christopher Estate Subdivision, a one-lot minor subdivision in District 3, south of the Ham Road and Blackburn Road intersection;
• A replat of two lots on Lands End Drive in District 3;
• A two-lot minor subdivision for First United Pentecostal Church of Athens on the north side of Quinn Road, west of Lucas Ferry Road in District 4;
• Looney Road Subdivision, Addition 1, a two-lot minor subdivision in District 1, on the west side of Looney Road; and
• A replat of Brubill Estates Subdivision Lot 1 into two lots, 4 miles north of Brownsferry on the east side of Zehner Road in District 3.
