Attend any one of the multiple programs and productions performed at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School, and you'll see blue and black curtains surrounding the stage.
Look closer, and you might notice the black fabric is pinned to cover the beige curtains underneath, a temporary fix by parent volunteers more than a decade ago. The blue fabric is torn in places and has certainly seen better days.
However, it's knowing how well-loved the stage and its old curtains are that led music teacher Jill Runne to start a fundraising campaign to replace the curtains with new ones that can be loved by the thousands of students yet to grace its stage.
"The stage is a place where memories are made that last a lifetime," Runne said. "If we are going to make memories for future generations, we need new curtains."
Currently, HEART Academy is home to 327 students in grades K–3. Each grade performs at least one stage production per year, and the auditorium is often used for school events, like Friday's holiday sing-along.
"We are so fortunate that when we do have a play or a program, we have great support from our parents," principal Sharla Birdsong said. "They decorate the stage beautifully."
"It is amazing to me how many adults, parents and grandparents comment to me about when they were up there on that stage," Runne said.
Runne said the curtains currently on the stage have been hanging since 1986 or '87. Runne said when the house lights are up, those onstage can see the toll that decades of use have taken on the fabric that opens and closes each show.
But to replace the fabric will cost about $10,840, an amount the school has broken into two phases: $4,845 to replace the blue front curtains, and $5,995 for the beige with black covering. Funds are being raised online at https://bit.ly/JNEScurtains or by bringing a donation earmarked "Curtains" to the school's front office.
"We take pride in what we do at HEART Academy, and we want (the stage) to be a reflection of our school," Birdsong said.
The school will reopen Jan. 7 for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The school office can be reached at 256-233-6600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.