The Limestone County Commission on Monday approved an agreement with Rogers Group to pave a road heavily damaged by dump trucks leaving a Rogers Group quarry in East Limestone.
The commission voted unanimously to pay $469,078 to repair and resurface Newby Road between Mooresville and Gray roads. The scope of work will also included widening the road by a foot on both sides and adding turn lanes to the Legacy and Arbors residential developments.
Rogers Group was the only bidder on the project.
Funds to pave the road will come from the county’s severed materials tax proceeds, which until last November had been used by commissioners to purchase road equipment. Last fall, the commission voted to reallocate severed materials tax proceeds for the maintenance and upkeep of roads in Districts 2 and 3 impacted by heavy truck traffic related to the ongoing construction of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant. The tax will fund those improvements for five years.
Newby Road has been one of the most affected routes from trucks leaving the quarry on Gray Road en route to the MTM plant.
It may take a while for the county to pay Rogers Group back for the resurfacing work as there is only $96,000 in the severed materials tax fund now. The funds are distributed to the county on a quarterly basis.
County Engineer Marc Massey said the estimate provided by Rogers Group to resurface the road is only an estimate and the actual cost could be lower. He added the county is not paying interest on the project.
Later in the meeting, District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner thanked his fellow commissioners for a unanimous vote on the matter.
Elsewhere Monday, the commission:
• Approved hiring Joseph Cannon on a temporary basis in the License Commission Office at the request of License Commissioner Greg Tucker. Cannon will take office on Oct. 1;
• Approved a resolution to obtain financing from First National Bank to purchase a Caterpillar PM312 at a cost of $396,430 with a five-year fixed rate of 2.23%. Payments will be made in annual installments;
• Approved an agreement between the commission and State of Alabama for scour repair at the west abutment of a bridge on Nick Davis Road. The $20,000 cost will come from emergency federal relief funds;
• Approved the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) Alabama Cares Program contract effective Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2020, for respite services with a reimbursement rate of $15 per hour;
• Approved an agreement between TARCOG and the commission to maintain privacy practices with respect to protected health information as required by the HIPPA Act;
• Appointed Jason Black to serve on the 2019-2020 Association of County Commissions of Alabama legislative committee;
• Nominated Jimmy Swanner, David Hargrove and Charlie Durham for consideration to serve on the County Board of Equalization;
• Appointed Becky McGlocklin to the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama Board of Directors for a six-year term, effective Sept. 1;
• Awarded a bid of $316 to Printers & Stationers Inc. for the printing of privilege forms for the License Commission;
• Promoted Christopher Bedingfield to drug lab technician at Community Corrections;
• Hired Pam Blakely as a part-time driver for the Council on Aging, pending a drug screening;
• Hired Hunter Bivens as a groundkeeper/campground attendant for the Parks & Recreation Department, pending a drug screening;
• Gave preliminary and final approval to the McAdams subdivision, a two-lot minor subdivision at 6804 Mooresville Road in District 3;
• Gave preliminary and final approval to Curtis Way subdivision, a three-lot minor subdivision one-quarter mile south of U.S. 72 on Zehner Road in District 3; and
• Entered into an executive session to discuss data security measures.
Commissioners’ reports
• District 1: Commissioner Daryl Sammet thanked his workers and the county’s paving crew for their efforts in resurfacing roads in his district. He explained 16 of 20 planned road projects were completed, and more would have been done but he ran out of funding. “These are roads that hadn’t been touched in 30 years,” he said. He added he’s already planning for next year’s paving cycle and will “try to get to the worst (roads) first”;
• District 2: Turner wanted to remind drivers about school starting back this week and to be mindful about children getting off buses and crossing the street;
• District 3: Commissioner Jason Black wanted to extend sympathies to families who lost daughters in tragic accidents last week. “It hits close to home, having daughters their age,” he said;
• District 4: Commissioner Ben Harrison said he’s preparing for paving to begin in his district as early as Thursday. His workers have been replacing cross drains ahead of the paving, and he’s had questions about why crews can’t pave right after the drains are replaced. “(The new surface) settles and you don’t get great compaction and then you’ve got a dip there forever,” he said. “It’s better to do it (after the drains settle).”
The commission will meet again for a work session at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Washington Street annex. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Clinton Street annex.
