Jury selection continued in secret Tuesday, leading The News Courier and other media outlets to file a motion seeking to intervene and open proceedings in Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely's criminal trial.
State and federal supreme courts have held that jury selections, or voir dire, are part of a criminal trial and thus should be open to the public, including news media. However, as hundreds of potential jurors set to gather this week for the start of Blakely's trial, reporters and the public were kept from the proceedings. A court bailiff was quoted as telling reporters that Judge Pamela Baschab had ordered the ban, but no court order or documentation explaining why had been filed in the state's public records system as of Tuesday.
"It's basic concept that you can't expect people to have confidence in trials if you're going to exclude them from a major part of the trial," said Dennis Bailey, who filed the motion on behalf of several news outlets Tuesday afternoon.
The motion asks for voir dire in Blakely's trial to be halted and restarted so that as much as possible can be made public, or for the Court to at least "halt secret proceedings going forward and provide ... a transcript of the proceedings that were held in secret."
Bailey said there are instances in which portions of voir dire can be held in secret, but that generally involves advance notice, articulated reasoning and a chance for the decision to be argued — none of which have happened in the Blakely trial.
"That's one of the major flaws here, in my opinion," Bailey said. "... There was no motion, no order, no finding as to why that was necessary, and yet we have a criminal corruption trial that is very important, proceeding in secret at this point."
Filing the motion does not guarantee a pause in trial proceedings, but it certainly wouldn't look good if they continued as is, Bailey said.
"We just really can't expect the citizens of Alabama to have confidence in the trial if they're going to be excluded from the very selection of the jury," he said.
Blakely has been elected to 10 consecutive terms as Limestone County's sheriff, making him the longest-running sheriff in Alabama. He is accused of 11 theft and ethics charges, including theft of county and campaign funds and using his position to obtain interest-free loans.
Jury selection began Monday at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives but was moved to the Limestone County Courthouse that afternoon, where it continued Tuesday. It is the second time that jury selection has taken place in the trial, with the first jury being struck the day before the coronavirus pandemic led to the shutdown of courts statewide.
No response to the media outlets' motion had been filed as of The News Courier's press deadline. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
