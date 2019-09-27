Katherine Miller, a news industry veteran of more than 20 years, has been named general manager of The Cullman Times.
Miller assumes the duties immediately and will continue to serve as publisher of The News-Courier of Athens. In her new role, she will also have oversight of the North Jefferson News and St. Clair News-Aegis, said Donna Barrett, president and chief executive officer of CNHI LLC, which is headquartered in Montgomery. Barrett was on hand for the announcement Thursday and said, “We are excited to have Katherine in this new leadership role as our top newspaper executive in Cullman. She has a track record of success and is full of creative ideas.”
Miller began her career as a sales representative in 1997 at the Joplin Globe in Missouri, where she excelled in meeting customers' business needs. She later transferred to The News-Courier, where she was named advertising director in 2010.
Miller said she welcomes the opportunity to work in Cullman County, serving the newspaper’s audience and business community.
"I see so many good advancements happening throughout the area with the economy, education and other areas that are vital to building and maintaining a strong sense of community," Miller said. "The Times has a history of well over a century of serving Cullman County, and I want to see The Times take on an even greater role as a voice for the Cullman area, while also providing comprehensive news coverage and services that meet the expanding and evolving needs of our business customers."
As general manager at The Times, Miller will oversee all aspects of the business.
"I'm excited that I will be spending so much time in Cullman, meeting people and learning about the values and needs of the area," Miller said. "Our staff will increase its presence in the community as we build on the history and value of long partnerships established by The Times."
Miller will split her time between Cullman and Athens and will be actively involved in both communities.
