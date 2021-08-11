Limestone County officials announced a portion of Nick Davis Road will be closed today and Friday.
Christopher Contracting, on behalf of Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority, will close Nick Davis Road at the bridge over Piney Creek, just west of Buckskin Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Drivers are strongly encouraged to pay attention to road signage and use extreme caution with equipment and workers in the area.
