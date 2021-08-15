Limestone County officials originally announced that a portion of Nick Davis Road would be closed last week Thursday and Friday, but that has been extended to this week.
Christopher Contracting, on behalf of Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority was unable to complete the work and will continue beginning Monday.
They will be closing Nick Davis Road at the bridge over Piney Creek, just west of Buckskin Drive from 9 a.m. - 2 a.m. Road closed signage will be posted at crossings.
