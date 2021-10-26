After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Limestone County Night of the Bands event returns to Cavnar Field Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The event features the halftime performances of Ardmore, Athens, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone High School marching bands.
Night of the Bands is a celebration of the hard work the students and parents put into building the band programs. It gives the kids a chance to see the other schools perform without the pressure of competition. It’s also a chance to bring our extended band families together for a night of seeing the kids perform.
The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the gate for $5. The event is sponsored by TAB’s Market and Adept Automotive.
The bandstand concessions will also be open for attendees to eat dinner. The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, and while supplies last, original Chick-Fil-A sandwiches. Also on the menu is East Limestone Village Pizza, nachos, cheese fries and more. Drink specials include Pepsi products, apple cider, coffee and hot chocolate.
Monies raised during this event help cover the All-County Honor Band judges and the transportation of student musicians during the honor band concert, which will be scheduled in the Spring of 2022.
