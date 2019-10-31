Two replicas of Christopher Columbus' ships, the Pinta and Nina, are now on display at Joe Wheeler State Park Marina in Rogersville, according to a press release.
While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for students ages 5-16. Children 4 and under are admitted free.
The ships are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Monday. No reservations necessary.
Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member should call 1-787-672-2152 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com.
The Nina was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.”
In 2005, the Pinta, also a caravel, was launched in Brazil. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the New World. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the 15th century.
Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced “sailing museum” for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the “caravel,” a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world.
Visit www.ninapinta.org for more information.
