Reports of a gun-related threat at Athens Middle School are just another case of misinformation being spread through social media, according to Athens City Schools.
“A concern regarding a school safety issue was brought to the attention of Athens Middle School administrators this weekend,” ACS Superintendent Beth Patton said in a statement. “Athens Police Department investigated and concluded that there was no credible threat.”
Patton said there was “never any indication of a student planning to bring a gun to school” and that this was misinformation spread through social media.
“Student safety is always our top priority,” Patton said in the statement. “We take any report seriously and investigate thoroughly.”
Patton told The News Courier that the system has “no idea” how the rumor of a gun threat got started. She said there was a concern brought to administrators at the middle school, but it was a “simple incident" that had already been handled by school officials.
“There was never a mention of a gun being brought to school that we can find,” she said. “How that went viral on social media, we have no idea. There was never a threat to the school.”
