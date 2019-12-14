The Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will again recognize special contributors to the parks with its prestigious Eagle Awards, to be presented Feb. 1 at Lake Guntersville State Park.
Nominations for the awards are open online at alapark.com/eagle-awards and the awards will be presented in five categories: Elected Official, Community Partner, Park Partner, Volunteer in Parks (VIP) and Youth.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, Jan. 6.
“This special recognition program means a lot to everyone in the Alabama State Parks Division,” said Parks Director Greg Lein. “Our parks could not operate, much less thrive as they are, without the help of individuals and groups that we are able to celebrate each year during an Eagle Awareness Weekend at Lake Guntersville State Park. It’s a challenge to select the Eagle Award winners each year because we have so many people who give so much of themselves to help our parks.”
Here are brief descriptions of the Eagle Awards categories:
• Elected Official: This award honors an elected official who has worked in conjunction with the parks to help fulfill its mission to preserve natural areas, operate recreational facilities and extend the public’s knowledge of the state’s natural environment;
• Community Partner: Parks succeed with the cooperation and support of community organizations such as other government organizations, chambers of commerce, tourism organizations and local businesses – groups that understand that the success of the park means success for the community;
• Park Partner: Organizations work to provide or maintain amenities in the parks, such as hiking and biking trails, that otherwise might not exist due to the allocation of resources for other services. This award celebrates those partners who see a need and cooperate with park leadership to fill it;
• Volunteer in Parks: Volunteers may be providing physical labor or strategic planning to improve one park, or the entire system of parks; and
• Youth: This award, for students 12th grade and younger, honors the person whose contribution is extraordinary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.