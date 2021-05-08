The Athens-Limestone Beautification Board is seeking the public's help in finding local entities deserving of recognition for the good looks of their property.
The board is asking residents to nominate by Monday any businesses, churches, industries or public buildings they feel are deserving of a beautification award. Businesses may nominate other businesses or themselves for the awards.
According to Leigh Patterson, executive director of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, 20 awards will be given out this year to local entities who meet the judging criteria and earn the top scores. The beautification board is a part of KALB.
“We are seeking nominations and would love to hear from the public and business owners,” Patterson said. “The judging usually takes place in one day. After they tally the scores, we usually let the winners know within a week.”
Entities can be nominated by calling KALB at 256-233-8000, emailing KALBcares@gmail.com or by visiting keepathenslimestonebeautiful.com and clicking on the beautification tab.
Judging will be based on multiple criteria, including overall design, construction, planting, maintenance and litter control. Patterson said construction involves walls, walks and pavement, while planting includes condition, color and texture. Maintenance refers to proper trimming, edging, lack of weeds and overall neatness, while litter control involves no trash visible, the availability of trash receptacles and their condition.
“This is a way to encourage businesses and others to keep their property looking good and be a good example for others,” Patterson said.
