With children across the world anticipating Santa's arrival, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is continuing its tradition today of tracking the jolly old man's storybook journey around the globe.
“In addition to our day-to-day mission of defending North America, we are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight path,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of NORAD and United States Northern Command. “The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on Dec. 24 are used year-round to defend Canadian and American airspace from threats.”
NORAD officials said defense of Canada and the U.S. is NORAD’s top priority. NORAD is a binational U.S. and Canadian command charged with aerospace and maritime warning and aerospace control of North America, but it also monitors aerospace activity globally. Every year during the holidays, NORAD assumes the supplementary mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world, officials said. This marks NORAD's 64th year of tracking Santa.
The tradition started in 1955. A Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. newspaper advertisement informed children they could contact Santa directly by phone — only the contact number was misprinted, officials said.
Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to a crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, who was at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center — the predecessor to NORAD.
Officials said Shoup was quick to realize a mistake has been made, but he assured the boy all was well. He later assigned a duty officer to continue answering the calls. A tradition was born. It continued when NORAD was formed in 1958, officials said. Each year since, NORAD has reported Santa's location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families.
Those who would like to track Santa should call 1-877-HiNORAD or visit noradsanta.org today for Santa's up-to-date location.
