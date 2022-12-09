Athens, AL – If you’re seeking employment, look no further than the U.S. Postal Service. On Saturday, December 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you’ll have an opportunity to meet with the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters to learn about current employment opportunities in 10 Alabama cities.
The Athens Post Office, located at 1110 W Market Street in Athens, AL, will host a career fair to promote available positions in Decatur, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville, Muscle Shoals, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
“The U.S. Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is a great place to work. We offer a generous salary and benefits, and job security,” said Alabama-Mississippi District Manager June Martindale. “Our career fairs help us build a more stable and empowered workforce.”
Positions include Postal Support Employee (PSE) Sales and Services/Distribution Associate (SSDA) at $19.62 per hour; Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), each at $19.50 per hour; and City Carrier Assistant (CCA) at $18.92 per hour.
Below are job descriptions:
Postal Support Employee (PSE) Sales and Services/Distribution Associate (SSDA)A PSE SSDA serves customers at the retail counter and distributes mail and packages for postal personnel to deliver. The position is intended to be very flexible; an employee can be scheduled any hours and days, including weekends and holidays. This pre-career position may lead to career employment.
Rural Carrier Associate (RCA)
An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplies, and money orders. An applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.
Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC)
Scheduled as needed, an ARC delivers packages on Sunday and observed holidays, and on Saturday, may sort, deliver, and collect mail and packages along a designated rural route. This pre-career position requires the use of a personal vehicle.
City Carrier Assistant (CCA)
A CCA delivers mail and packages on a varied schedule that may include weekends and holidays. The position requires a valid state driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience with a passenger car or larger. A CCA is scheduled to work based on service needs. This position may lead to career employment.
Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan like a 401(k), and vacation time and sick leave.
“We are committed to our workforce, beginning with great job opportunities for new employees, and continued career advancement,” Martindale said. “Training programs including entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.”
Take the first step into your future by attending this career fair and/or learn about employment opportunities in your area at usps.com/careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.