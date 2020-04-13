An Athens man faces three counts of third-degree burglary related to a recent group of storage unit break-ins, a law enforcement official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson announced 30-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Harris was arrested Sunday. Johnson said the burglaries occurred earlier this month at M&M Storage on Lucas Ferry Road in Athens. Records list a leaf blower, weed eater, oak desk and surround sound speakers among the items stolen from that location April 3.
Johnson said Investigator Kelly Fussell investigated the burglaries and obtained the warrants for Harris' arrest. Harris was booked at the police department before being transferred to the Limestone County Jail.
Investigation into the burglaries continues, Johnson said.
