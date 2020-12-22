The unemployment rate for Limestone County has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.
According to data released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor, Limestone County posted an unemployment rate of 2.7%, the second-lowest figure of the year, during the month of November.
That number came in under the 2.8% posted in January and just behind the 2.4% mark of February, with both figures recorded before the coronavirus pandemic altered the state's economy.
“The number itself is back to where we were before COVID, but we've had so many changes to retail and food service,” said Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association. “Retail and food service had to find a different way of doing business, but they have found their stride and have hired folks back.
“I think people are starting to figure out how to stay safer from the virus and still do business, which is a good thing.”
The city of Athens matched the county's unemployment rate in November, just as it did last month when the figure was 3.6%. For comparison, the 2.7% mark is just 0.6% lower than the 2.1% posted by Limestone County a year ago during the state's record economic boom.
That said, the pandemic has caused lots of changes to several industries, especially those noted above.
“Unfortunately, some small businesses were not able to sustain themselves and had to close,” Shockney said. “Some of the retail right now, especially through the holidays, has picked back up, even grocery stores. I read this weekend they saw record numbers with sales.”
Shockney said she expects the county's unemployment level to continue to decrease thanks to local businesses like Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing, which recently announced it would be making its next wave of hiring for the new facility.
On the state level, Alabama posted a 4.4% unemployment rate for November, down from 5.7% a month ago.
“As we are nearing the end of a definitively turbulent year, it’s truly great news to see our unemployment rate drop below 5%,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Alabama's labor secretary. “We’re not where we were prior to the pandemic, and it may take more time to get there, but we’re making progress. We’ve got more people working now than at any time since the pandemic started. We remain dedicated to helping those who were impacted by the pandemic by helping them find jobs or get the training they need to start new careers.”
This level of employment is the highest since COVID-19 struck.
Cullman County posted the lowest unemployment rate in November at 2.4%, while Wilcox County had the highest at 10.9%. Among major cities, Homewood and Vestavia Hills tied for the lowest rate with a 2.0%, while Prichard had the highest at 11.7%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.