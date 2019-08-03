Doris Evelyn Swanner, 84, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her residence. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel, with Michael Lovell officiating. Burial will be in Reunion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Spry. Pallbearers will be C…