As part of an upcoming review of Calhoun Community College's nursing programs, the public is invited to provide feedback to the reviewers.
The school will welcome representatives with the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing on Feb. 11-13. As part of the process, the ACEN wants to hear from employers, graduates, patients and health care consumers who had experience with current students or graduates of the school's nursing programs.
Those interested in providing feedback can submit third-party written and verbal comments about the program. Attendees are also welcome to meet with representatives of the ACEN team and share comments in person at a meeting set for 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in room 105 of the Health Sciences building on the Decatur campus.
Those unable to attend or submit written comments in person may send their comments to Dr. Marsal Stoll, ACEN Chief Executive Officer, 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326 or email them to mstoll@acenursing.org. Comments should be received by no later than Monday, Feb. 3.
