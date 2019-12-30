The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed a small tornado formed Sunday evening in Limestone County, west/southwest of Athens. This confirmation is based on surveys conducted Monday in the area.
An official report identifying the tornado as an EF-0 or EF-1 will be released soon. The News Courier will have additional information related to storm damage, including photos and comments from those affected, online later today and in tomorrow's print edition.
