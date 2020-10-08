While the last few weekends in northern Alabama have featured nice weather, expect that trend to change this week. The National Weather Service in Huntsville told The News Courier Wednesday it expects 1-3 inches or more of rain to fall over the area between Friday and Saturday, thanks to Hurricane Delta.
“It's one of those storms we're keeping a close eye on,” said meteorologist Todd Barron with NWS in Huntsville. “It is a major hurricane, but of course it won't be quite as potent by the time it reaches northern Alabama.”
Barron said the NWS is monitoring two potential issues Hurricane Delta might bring to the region, with the first being heavy rainfall, especially west of Interstate 65. He said the storm isn't expected to cause major flooding because the area has been so dry recently, but “high rainfall locally can always cause flood issues.”
The other potential issue is the chance Delta may create severe thunderstorms in the area.
“Any time we get a tropical system you have the chance of thunderstorms, but right now it's too early to pinpoint.”
Barron said with tropical cyclones “you run the risk” of short-lived tornadoes as well. The NWS expects rain bands to move into the area Friday evening with precipitation steadily increasing throughout the day on Saturday.
“The past few weekends have been gorgeous, but any outdoor plans you have this weekend you may need to hold off on until the storm passes,” Barron said.
View from the gulf
Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday on the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Mexico's resort town of Cancun. Though the National Weather Service reported the storm had reached Category 4 strength with sustained wind speeds of 145 mph, it had weakened into a Category 2 storm sustaining top winds of 110 mph by the time it reached shore.
Forecasters expect the storm to regain some strength before making landfall in Louisiana between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.
This year has featured an active hurricane season. Some sections of the gulf coast are still rebuilding after previous storms like Laura and Sally, and Delta may prove to be another obstacle in those efforts.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
