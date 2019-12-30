Robert Mickael Brunson, 52 of Elkmont, Alabama, died Friday. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The funeral for Michelle Horton, 50, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Peoples Funeral Home with Rev. Corey Thomas officiating. Visitation in the chapel one hour prior to service. Burial in Persimmon Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Thomas Hawkins Griffis Jr., age 70, of Tanner, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. Mr. Griffis was born March 29, 1949, in Limestone County, Alabama, to Thomas Hawkins Griffis, Sr. and Mary Leland Crumpton Griffis. He was preceded in death by his…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical "The Color Purple" as well as the theme song from the TV show “Friends” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” has died. She was 72.
