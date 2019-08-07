The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties until 6:15 p.m.
At 5:37 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Decatur, moving southeast at 35 mph. Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.
Storms may damage roofs, siding and trees.
Locations impacted include southern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Triana and Marshall Space Flight Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.