The National Weather Service offers the following tips when preparing for winter weather:
Travel safety and preparedness tips:
Check the latest weather information to avoid traveling during a winter storm. Minimize, avoid or postpone travel if at all possible. If travel is necessary during winter weather conditions, keep these tips in mind:
1. Let someone know your destination, route/alternate route and when you expect to arrive. If your car gets stuck in snow, help can be sent to your route.
2. Make sure your cellphone is fully charged.
3. Carry a winter storm emergency kit:
• Water (1 gallon per person per day for at least 3 days)
• Food (at least a 3 day supply, non-perishable)
• Blankets/sleeping bags
• Flashlight (extra batteries)
• First-aid kit
• Cellphone charger
• Sand or cat litter for traction
• Windshield scraper and brush
• Shovel
• Tow rope
• Battery booster cables
4. Winterize your vehicle before traveling.
Ensure your car battery has enough power
Ensure your car is filled with antifreeze
Keep the gas tank full (full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing)
5. Drive with extreme caution and avoid overpasses and bridges.
Cold weather preparedness tips for home and/or work:
The primary concerns at home and work are loss of heat, power, phone service and a shortage of supplies (if winter storm conditions last for more than a day).
1. Plan ahead and have a winter weather kit available.
Suggestions:
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio or portable AM/FM radio
• Extra food and water (high energy food such as dried fruit or nuts and granola bars)
• Extra medicine and baby items
• First-aid supplies
• Heating fuel
• Fire extinguisher and smoke alarm
2. Make sure pets have plenty of food, water, and shelter during the storm.
3. Make sure pipes are properly insulated and leave cabinet doors open around pipes to ensure they receive warmth.
4. Close off unneeded rooms and place towels or rags in any cracks under the doors.
5. Let faucets drip to prevent freezing water from causing pipes to burst.
6. DO NOT use candles if the electricity goes out since these can become a fire hazard.
7. Learn how to properly use emergency heating sources (e.g. fireplace, wood stove, space heater) to prevent a fire. Make sure the heating sources are ventilated
Visit www.weather.gov for more winter weather tips.
