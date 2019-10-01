Helen R. Traylor, age 81, of Athens, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Traylor was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Escambia County to S.N. Reaves and Dessie Butler. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill Traylor; son, W.H. Traylor; sister-in-law, Judy Holloway (Gar…