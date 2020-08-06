A Limestone County organization is working with the Full Tummy Project to ensure hungry children are fed.
Members of Oasis Community Outreach in Athens have been stuffing bags and preparing to hand out food each Thursday through the month of August. The free student lunch pickup will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursdays at The Oasis Center, 1609 Hine St. in Athens, which is the gray building on the corner of Hine Street and U.S. 72. A hot meal will be available for pickup Thursday, Aug. 20.
Any children in the community can pick up food, according to organizers.
Jerome Malone of Oasis Community Outreach said the organization is made up of youth and others who have come together to make an impact on the community and help spread a positive spiritual message.
“We are jumping in to help meet the needs,” Malone said.
Malone said they would continue trying to fill any gaps whenever they are needed.
To find out more, call Malone at 256-874-4517.
