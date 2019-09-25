An Ardmore man serving as a correctional officer at Limestone prison has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the facility.
Officer Travis Wales, 39, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband, the Alabama Department of Corrections said Wednesday.
A canine drug-detection unit found Wales inside Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest with a Subutex pill, a bag containing methamphetamine and a bottle of UPASS, a synthetic urine substitute, the ADOC said.
Law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division made the arrest. He was booked at Limestone County Jail and released after posting bail, records show.
“This arrest is an example of our department's proactive measures to eradicate criminal activity inside our correctional facilities," said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “We are deeply committed to eliminating contraband inside our facilities that pose a significant risk to the safety of our staff and inmates."
Wales, who had been employed with the department since 2007, resigned from his position at the time of his arrest.
Ongoing efforts
The ADOC, which has been trying to crack down on people bringing contraband into state prisons, is asking the public to contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to do so. The public may also go online to http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest to report suspicious activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.