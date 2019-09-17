In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 photo, Tuscaloosa Police officers and Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators work at the scene where Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette, was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Cousette was attempting to serve a warrant on a man in the city's West End when the suspect opened fire. Cousette was able to return fire, wounding the shooter. The suspect was later taken into custody by Tuscaloosa Police. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)