A man suspected in the theft of a vehicle picked up additional charges at the Limestone County Jail when two bags of drugs were found in a body cavity.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said 32-year-old Joshua James Montgomery of Compton Road, Athens, was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree theft of property. Police believe Montgomery stole a 1997 Toyota pickup truck Nov. 28, 2019, from the Athens Walmart.
After being booked at the Athens Police Department, Montgomery was taken to the Limestone County Jail. During a search for contraband at the jail, a corrections officer saw a bag containing pills protruding from Montgomery's rectum, according to Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young. A second bag was also found, which Young said contained marijuana.
Montgomery was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
He remained Monday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $12,500.
