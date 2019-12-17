Limestone County officials are continuing to assess the damage from last night's severe weather, which prompted the issuance of tornado warnings by the National Weather Service.
The same storm system caused two fatalities and several injuries in Lawrence County.
Limestone County commissioners reported trees down in at least three of the four districts. Downed trees and high winds were also responsible for scattered power outages. Athens Utilities crews worked through the night restoring power. It was unknown Tuesday morning how many customers were still without power.
The bulk of the damage was reported in the southern part of the county and spanned from near the Coxey east to Mooresville Road. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson reported structures were damaged off Cambridge Lane. Downed trees and damage to homes was also reported in the vicinity of Ripley and Batts roads.
At least one North Alabama media outlet reported a Limestone County couple was trapped in their storm shelter by a downed tree. The News Courier has not verified the report.
The following is a list of other damage reports received by The News Courier. We will provide updated information as we receive it.
• Downed trees on Shipley Hollow, Lake Bates and Happy Hollow roads in northwestern Limestone County;
• Damaged homes and buildings were reported on Hatfield Lake Road;
• A church sustained damage on Mooresville Road;
• Downed trees on Ennis and Sandy roads, two of which reportedly struck vehicles; and
• Reported damage to utility poles on Nick Davis near Wells Road.
