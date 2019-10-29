The "Every Child Is a Superhero" campaign visited five schools Friday to recognize students who are working to positively affect their classmates, teachers and communities.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones joined other local officials in presenting certificates, challenge coins and commemorative yard signs to the following students:
Johnson Elementary
• Kindergarten — Andrew Barnhart and Emma McCurry;
• First grade — Skylar Bromley and Isabella Hernandez;
• Second grade — Brycen Lawrence and Arianna Townsend;
• Third grade — James Berryman and Maria Enriquez Santacruz;
• Fourth grade — Addie Jo Hampton and Scotty Crowe; and
• Fifth grade — Rith Revolte and Josie Cunningham.
Sugar Creek Elementary
• Kindergarten — Elizabeth Hardy and Collin Baldwin;
• First grade — Millie Whitehead and Tavoras Coffman;
• Second grade — Maylea Bennett and Jason McDaniel;
• Third grade — Gracelyn Whipple and Samuel Walker;
• Fourth grade — Zuriah Jacobs and Emmanuel Paniagua Guillen; and
• Fifth grade — Adaira Ruiz and Ford Thomas.
Athens Bible
• Kindergarten — Lucas Turner;
• First grade — Ty Banta;
• Second grade — Lydia Barnes;
• Third grade — Ryan Higginbotham;
• Fourth grade — Audrey Barnes; and
• Fifth grade — Avery Hart Haddock.
Blue Springs Elementary
• Kindergarten — Julian Henry and Karen Olaya;
• First grade — Abbie Russ and Jaylen Goodpasture;
• Second grade — Ashton Pack and Bella Hammett;
• Third grade — Bentley Frost and Zailey Moran;
• Fourth grade — Riley Kimbrough and Baily Ridgeway; and
• Fifth grade — Katie Harrell and Jace Girodo.
Tanner Elementary
• Kindergarten — Savannah Henderson and Giovanny Salazar;
• First grade — Aundraya Cates and Braiden Wilson;
• Second grade — Jay Stewart and Lové Griggs;
• Third grade — Hunter Moss and Sydnee Kamangu;
• Fourth grade — Bryson Haney and Yovana Munoz; and
• Fifth grade — Cade Dorning and Arely Cruz.
