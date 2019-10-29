Students at Athens Bible School stand with local officials during an awards ceremony Oct. 25 for the "Every Child Is a Superhero" campaign. Standing, from left, are Limestone County District Attorney's Investigator Joshua S. McLaughlin, Athens Bible School Principal/President Randall Adams, LCDA Brian Jones and Limestone County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Ayers. ABS awardees for the first nine weeks of the 2018-2019 school year, in no particular order, are Audrey Barnes, Avery Hart Haddock, Lydia Barnes, Lucas Turner, Ty Banta and Ryan Higginbotham.