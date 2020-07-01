The Fourth of July weekend is usually a time set aside for grilling out, pool parties, days out on the lake and fireworks shows. Local and state officials want people to have fun this weekend, but do so in a safe manner.
“Hopefully it will be a safe weekend,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said. “My major concern right now is going to be more about COVID-19 issues. Hopefully people will keep their distance and be safe.”
Johnson said people should heed Gov. Kay Ivey's words in Tuesday morning's news conference, where she pleaded with people to voluntarily wear masks and take other precautions.
“I think she put it about as straight and to the point as I could imagine hearing,” Johnson said. “I totally agree with what she said.”
In addition to COVID-19, Johnson said the police department will be on the lookout for people driving under the influence, not wearing seat belts or operating cellphones while driving.
“We will probably have a couple of extra units out,” Johnson said. “Those are the things we'll be focusing on.”
With more cars expected to be on the road this weekend, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be no temporary lane closures on interstates from 6 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. ALDOT officials are asking drivers to make highway safety a priority as traffic increases during the holiday.
“It will help if drivers allow extra time for traffic as they prepare to travel to local lakes, beaches or other locations for their Independence Day celebration,” ALDOT's Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator Allison Green said. “We also ask drivers to commit to being sober before taking the wheel. Driving impaired by alcohol or drugs often ends in tragedy that's 100% preventable.”
Unlike many other holidays, driving impaired isn't the only dangerous activity. Johnson warned against recklessly shooting fireworks this weekend. Fireworks are banned in Athens, and the fines and court costs total in the hundreds of dollars, he said.
“Several years ago, in 2007, there was a little boy who actually died as the result of a fireworks accident,” Johnson said. “I worked that case, and I've never gotten over it. It's one of those cases that you never forget. So we ask people to be extremely careful if they are shooting fireworks this weekend.”
