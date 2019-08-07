Warm, wet summers are beneficial to lawns and gardens, but there are also some associated negatives. In addition to helping grass grow, a wet summer also promotes the spread of mosquitoes, fleas and ticks.
Dr. Robert Pitman of Athens-Limestone Veterinary Clinic said he's treated numerous animals this year, adding it had been a “bad year” for the pests.
“Some of these strays that come in have had no vet care at all,” he said. “You can look in their ear and see five or six.”
Ticks are most often found in wooded areas or tall grass. Humans bitten by ticks are at risk of contracting Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain spotted fever, but animals can also be sickened.
Pitman said pet owners should look for any red or purple areas with a dark spot in the middle. He said owners should check ears and even the pads of an animal's feet for ticks.
Dogs sickened by a tick bite may also be lethargic and have swelling in extremities.
Tick-borne illnesses in animals is easy to treat, Pitman said, but it doesn't clear up overnight. He said antibiotics and steroids are the most common course of treatment. Pitman recalled one dog that underwent treatment every six months for two years.
When asked about preventatives, Pitman said there are a number available, including oral and topic medication and multimonth collars. He explained preventative options should fit the dog's lifestyle.
Tick facts
The most common ticks in Alabama are the Lone Star tick, Gulf Coast tick, deer (black-legged) tick and the American dog tick. The Lone Star tick is the most common in the state and gets its name from a white dot in middle of the insect’s back.
Aggressive biters, the Lone Star tick can pass several diseases to humans, including Southern rash disease (like Lyme disease), tick paralysis and allergies to beef and pork.
Connie Abbott, a nurse practitioner at The University of Alabama in Huntsville, said all tick-borne diseases usually include fever, headache, fatigue and muscle pain. Lyme disease appears as a red, raised rash, usually at the site of the bite. However, the rash can occur elsewhere on the body.
She said deer ticks found in Alabama and throughout the eastern U. S. are carriers for the bacteria that causes lyme disease. The Gulf Coast tick transmits Rickettsia parkeri rickettsiosis, another form of spotted fever.
Abbott said the key to avoiding tick-borne diseases is avoiding the insect itself. If going on camping trips and picnics, use insect repellant containing DEET and lemon-oil eucalyptus to prevent tick bites.
"Ticks are usually found in woody, grassy, brush-filled areas and carried on animals,” she said. “Treat animals with a tick and flea preventative and check for ticks regularly."
In addition, she said, after spending time hiking, camping or any extended periods outdoors, check clothing, gear and yourself for any unwanted passengers that may have decided to hitch a ride. Thoroughly check underarms, in skin folds and especially in hair.
"If a tick is found, remove it by using fine-tipped tweezers and grabbing the tick as close to the skin as possible," Abbott said. "Then move straight upwards in a steady motion using easy pressure. Never crush a tick to dispose of it. Take the tick and put it in a container and then drown it in alcohol or flush it down the toilet. Do not put alcohol directly on the tick while it’s on your skin as this could make it burrow deeper.”
— Joyce Anderson Maples, senior communications officer for the University of Alabama in Huntsville, contributed to this report.
