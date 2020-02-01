A new shopping center anchored by Publix could be built at the former site of Kmart on U.S. 31 in Athens, according to a project agreement to be considered by the City Council.
Athens Associates LLP, which plans to develop the former Kmart property, wants to build a 48,387-square-foot Publix that would be accompanied by 11,200 square feet in adjoining retail space.
The new project, if it happens, would result in the revitalization of one of the biggest closed commercial buildings in the city. The project agreement estimates the development would also lead to the creation of 150 jobs.
During his State of the City address Thursday, Mayor Ronnie Marks said he had hoped to be able to announce what would be going on at the old Kmart site, but added he couldn't say anything yet.
The agreement will be considered by the council at its Feb. 10 meeting. The public notice about the agreement appears on page 11A of today's edition.
“The city believes the proposed economic development project will create new jobs in the city, will generate additional tax revenues for the city, will increase commerce in the city and will generally promote the economic development of the city,” the notice states.
The agreement is contingent on the council installing a new traffic signal at the eastern edge of the former Kmart property and U.S. 31, which should improve access to both the development and Athens Middle School. The city would also construct a new access road to the development from Pryor Street.
Athens Associates LLP would pay upfront for the new access road to Pryor Street. The notice states that once the Publix opens its doors, the city would then reimburse Athens Associates 100% of those costs through the project’s sales tax proceeds for six years, or until the cost of the road is paid off, whichever occurs first.
“Publix' interest in this proposed economic development project is contingent on the property's access to Pryor street,” the notice states.
In its heyday, the Athens Kmart attracted thousands of customers. But in July 2017, Sears Holdings announced the Athens Kmart store would be closing.
The building, which has remained vacant since that time, is surrounded by chain-link fencing. The parking lot is beginning to show weeds and deterioration.
A story published by Business Insider in November said Transform Holdco, the new parent company of Sears and Kmart, would operate just 182 stores after another scheduled round of closings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.