When it comes to scheduled events and 2020, one might look at the list of cancellations and be reminded of the song title “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen.
The Summer Concert Series singing on The Square events scheduled for this summer on the Limestone County Courthouse steps are among the latest, having been canceled by The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association due to the pandemic.
"It's not a decision we came to lightly,” said Teresa Todd, president of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association. “So many in the Athens-Limestone community are desperately seeking some normalcy during these uncertain times. I’ve become friends with so many of our regular attendees who look forward to every summer for these concerts. However, if I was to cause harm to any one of them, I would be devastated.”
The summer series, which coincides with the Fridays After Five series sponsored by Athens Main Street, was originally set to begin in May. Like many annual events, the coronavirus pandemic led to the event's start date being pushed back.
Tom Cat and Bark the Dawg performed before the crowd of visitors June 19, and Trippin' Dixie was set to take the courthouse stage July 17. However, given the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases both locally and statewide, the tourism association decided to cancel the remaining dates in an effort to help reduce the spread of the disease.
“The virus is an invisible bandit,” she said. “We don't know how, when or where people might become infected. To know we can keep it from happening and keep people safer, that's all I had to think about.”
Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, said Wednesday that the organization would meet today to discuss whether the remaining Fridays After Five events would go on as scheduled.
