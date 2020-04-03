Allen Aldridge, on ladder, and Steve Usery install fans Thursday at the Limestone County Farmer's Market on West Green Street in Athens. A total of 16 fans were installed. The county was awarded a grant for the fans, which will help keep the vendors and customers cool during the hot summer months.
ON AIR
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Frankie Lee Elders, 50, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery.
Greg Miller, 59, died April 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debra. A private service is planned, to be attended by his closest family and friends. In lieu of flowers, make donations to your favorite charity.
Ray Carl Wolfe passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Tracy. His family will be holding a private service.
Mrs. Jecine Beatrice Woodall, 77, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday at her residence. A private service and burial will be held later.
Cecilia "Faye" Page of Athens, Alabama, died March 30, 2020. She was born October 31, 1933, to Henry Swann and Blanche (Budden) Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy F. Page; and sisters, Leta Day and Gloria Davis. She is survived by her sister, Lila Barber; child…
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens creates 2nd TIF district that includes old Kmart
- Arrest Reports for 4/1/2020
- Officials: Drone pilot interfered with injured toddler's transport
- Arrest Reports for 3/28/20
- League lauds local attorney for help amid COVID-19
- Sheriff: Girl, 4, found in woods; had been missing 2 nights
- SOCIALLY DISTANCING SENIORS: Assisted living facilities find new ways to have fun
- COVID-19: Limestone County has 10 reported cases; State reports first death
- Police: Teen shoots brother, 12, after playing with gun
- COVID-19: More than 20 cases in Limestone as state nears 1K
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.