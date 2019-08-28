Striking AT&T workers in Athens and Huntsville are among those in nine states who have walked off the job Friday over their displeasure with the telecommunications giant's new contract negotiations.
Despite the hot, muggy conditions Tuesday, workers held signs reading, “AT&T Unfair, CWA Strong” outside AT&T's office on Elm Street in Athens. Those workers wanted to make sure AT&T customers knew workers were indeed on strike, and not simply protesting.
The workers' union, the Communications Workers of America, contends AT&T isn't sending negotiators who have the authority to make decisions. David Betz, president of the CWA Local 3905, said in a statement AT&T had also overturned an established past practice in regards to the bargaining process and compensation for employees who serve on the bargaining team.
The local union represents 980 members, Betz said, 300 of whom are affected by the strike. Marty Richter, an AT&T spokesman, said striking southeastern workers accounted for fewer than 8% of its total employees and only wireline employees were striking.
Mobility and wireless employees are not affected.
“The members want AT&T to know that they are ready to stay out as long as it takes. We would also like to say thank you to all other union members who have stood in our line and supported our fight,” Betz said in his statement. “If you ask us what our demands are, our demands are that AT&T get back to the bargaining table with the appropriate negotiators. It is not our intent to put any undue hardship on AT&T’s customers, however, the company must know their employees deserve fair negotiations!!”
When asked if there will be service interruptions for customers, AT&T said that it's prepared for a strike. AT&T disagrees with the union's claims of bad bargaining practices.
Other states where workers are striking are Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement,” Richter said.
His statement went on to say AT&T was “surprised and disappointed” that union leaders would strike when AT&T is offering terms that would help employees — some of whom average $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation — “be even better off.”
Richter said the company had anticipated a strike and would continue “working hard” to serve customers.
Telecom workers periodically go on strike, including about 17,000 AT&T workers in a one-day walkout in California and Nevada in 2017 and 39,000 Verizon workers who struck for six weeks in 2016.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
