Athens Alehouse and Cellar was one of three new businesses coming to The Square in Athens announced during a July 13 press conference by Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson.
The alehouse is now open for business at 111 W. Washington St., the former home of Razor's Edge barbershop. The business is open from 4–9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4–10 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturdays.
“We are going to feature charcuterie, wine slushies, beer on draft and some other things we are working on,” owner Ken Hill said during the press conference. “We hope to bring some value to The Square. We think it's going to be a nice little deal.”
Richardson said this is a “cool concept” that is brand new to downtown and Athens. It is co-owned by Ken and his wife, Lori.
Lori Hill said since the alehouse is part of The Square Arts & Entertainment District, patrons will be able to travel around The Square with their beverages so long as they are in designated blue cups.
According to the Alehouse's Facebook page, the business offers items like craft beer and wine, pretzel bites and cheese curds. One main feature is a self-serve tap system where customers can use a card, pay by the ounce and pour their own drinks from one of six rotating options.
“The Alehouse is already involved with organizations like Athens Main Street and the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and is ready to greet patrons,” according to a press release.
