Middle and high school students in Limestone County Schools recently heard from Operation Save Teens, a 90-minute education and prevention program for students.
The programs educates students on the dangers of recreational alcohol and drug use and emphasizes choosing the right friends. Students receive education on varying topics including but not limited to bullying, firearm safety, motor vehicles, misuse of social media, vaping, and other self-destructive trends.
“He covers all areas, really, of safety as far as what teenagers need to be concerned about,” LCS Superintendent Randy Shearouse told The News Courier.
One topic covered by the program is vaping.
“We’re having a lot of issues with teenagers vaping and a lot of times, they don’t know what products are in those vapes and so he talks a lot about that,” Shearouse said.
In addition to vaping, the program warns students of the dangers of fentanyl and how it can be laced unknowingly into many substances.
“People are finding, you know, something laying on the ground, and it’s laced with fentanyl or drugs are laced with fentanyl or marijuana is laced with fentanyl, you know,” Shearouse said.
Shearouse attended the presentation at East Limestone and says it was moving.
“I did see a couple of students get emotional from some of the topics that were covered,” Shearouse said. “Maybe they had someone in their family, in their life that they know, you know, were involved in certain things.”
He went on to say, “you could have heard a pin drop because they were that in tune to this presentation.
Shearouse explained that if the presentation makes a difference with a few students then they’ve done their job.
“Our hope, of course, is that it is going to allow our teenagers, our students to stop and think before they decide to do something they shouldn’t do that there are dangers out there and we want to make sure that they are aware of those dangers, and what it could lead into,” Shearouse said. “There are a lot of drugs that teenagers can get hooked on very quickly, and it can ruin their lives. So we want to make sure they know the dangers that are out there so they could avoid those dangers.”
