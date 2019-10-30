Municipal and county governments across the state are joining class-action lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, and the city of Athens on Monday renewed its commitment to do the same.
The City Council voted unanimously on an agreement with Birmingham-based Riley & Jackson P.C. and Florence-based Trousdale Ryan P.C., “to investigate, recommend, and pursue civil remedies against those legally responsible for the wrongful distribution of prescription opiates … .”
The Athens council's decision came just a few days after the Huntsville City Council voted to enter into an agreement with Riley & Jackson.
Attorney Shane Black, who represents the city of Athens, said the Athens council's agreement is a continuation of a similar effort approved in March 2018. The agreement approved Monday sets up a contingency agreement in which the attorneys would collect 25 percent of any money collected from opioid manufacturers, plus additional money for expenses. Black said the city pays no money up front in the agreement.
“It's a public health crisis that affects Limestone County and Athens, Alabama, just like it does many other cities and counties across the state,” Black said of prescription opioid abuse. “This is the city of Athens joining in with other cities and counties that are taking action, filing suit and seeking a remedy to that public health crisis.”
The Limestone County Commission voted in December 2017 to join a similar class-action lawsuit.
Last week, drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson agreed to pay a combined $215 million to avert the first federal trial over the opioid crisis. Israeli-based drugmaker Teva will contribute $20 million in cash and $25 million worth of generic Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
Across the United States, the pharmaceutical industry still faces more than 2,600 other lawsuits over the deadly disaster. Participants in those cases said the Ohio deal buys them time to try to work out a nationwide settlement of all claims.
It could also turn up the pressure to work out such a deal, because every partial settlement reached reduces the amount of money the companies have available to pay other plaintiffs.
The barrage of lawsuits was brought against drug manufacturers, suppliers and sellers by state and local governments, Native American tribes, hospitals and others. For nearly two years, a federal judge in Ohio has been pushing the parties toward one big settlement.
The only defendant left in the trial is the drugstore chain Walgreens. The new plan is for Walgreens and other pharmacies to go to trial within six months.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
