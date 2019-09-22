Each year, the Athens City Council and Limestone County Commission are met with dozens of funding requests from local nonprofit organizations and other groups.
This newspaper touched on one such request last week — a request by the Athens Kidney Association to fund the driver of the kidney-dialysis van.
Other requests that come before the local governments are varied. They include the Athens-Limestone Public Library, Athens Main Street, RSVP, Learn-to-Read Council, Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, Athens Storytelling Festival and Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center.
Not every resident of Athens or Limestone County uses the services these organizations provide, but your tax dollars still go to support them. Each year, city council members and county commissioners have the responsibility of deciding which organization will get more, less or be cut entirely. It's a dirty business, and — inevitably — some organizations get the short end of the stick.
The fact remains, however, there is a limited amount of money for all these organizations. The city has a pot to share from, and the county has a pot. Finance directors at both the city and county level analyze the budgets and decide how much money there is to appropriate.
This paper believes it is good our local governments have skin in the game. Virtually every organization they fund offers vital services to the community. The method by which these organizations are funded, however, needs revising.
For Limestone County, agencies and organizations arrive during budget hearings in July and plead their cases. They deliver packets containing numbers regarding how many community members are served by the organization making the pitch.
Some organizations provide detailed financial information. Others provide little to no information. They get funded each year by the county, and they've come to expect at least level funding.
That didn't happen this week with the library, which had been receiving $80,000 per year from the commission despite regularly asking for $135,000. This year, the commission voted to cut the library's appropriation to $50,000 without explanation. Library officials said they were blindsided.
The city has streamlined its approach to appropriations and made updated financials a requirement for any organization requesting money. Groups rarely make their case to the council anymore and instead turn in a packet to City Clerk Annette Barnes, which is then reviewed.
Unlike the county, which approves its appropriations when it approves the budget, the city approves its budget alone first. Remaining discretionary funds are then used for appropriations, which are approved a few months later in December. Last year, the City Council approved $447,000 in discretionary appropriations, which was a decrease from the previous year.
On Monday, the County Commission approved $652,905 in public appropriations for fiscal year 2019-2020. If that seems like a lot of money, we would be in agreement. It may be time for the commission to take a hard look at its appropriations process.
In our view, the commission should set an annual cap on its public appropriations. For now, we'll throw out a number of $400,000.
The commission should then create an appropriations advisory board that would hear and consider appropriation requests. We recommend a four-person board containing community members who have no discernible ties to any of the organizations.
It might be even be a good idea to recruit high school seniors who plan to live and work in Limestone County to make the decisions. At least one person on such a committee should be an accountant, however, or someone who can pore over financial records and audits to ensure organizations are on the up and up. Committee members' names should be a closely guarded secret to ensure organizations don't lobby members or provide special favors.
The committee would be told it had $400,000 to award. They should be given information about the organizations, like how many residents are served, the return on investment and growth potential. The committee could then make its funding recommendations to the commission.
