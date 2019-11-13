Mr. Rickie W. Tinnon, age 63, of Anderson, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home. Mr. Tinnon was born on Nov. 2, 1956, to William W. Tinnon and Joyce Brown Tinnon. He was preceded in death by his father; and sisters, April Tinnon Moring and Ostaleigh Bailey. Mr. Tinnon is…