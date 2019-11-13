Michael Rambin stands with his daughter, Izzabelah Rambin, a third grader, Tuesday at a school bus stop on Market Street in Athens. The Rambins brought blankets to the bus stop, and Izzabelah stayed swaddled in multiple layers until the bus arrived. Schools in Athens and Limestone County operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning after a cold front brought sleet, a little snow, gusty winds and morning lows in the teens. Lows the rest of the week will stay in the upper 20s, though highs will hit the mid-to-upper 40s.
