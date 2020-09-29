Evan Mikel, 7, of Ardmore, warms up before his baseball game Monday at Athens Sportsplex. Many area youngsters are playing baseball, which typically has two seasons in Athens. The spring season was canceled this year due to COVID-19, so families were excited to get back on the field for fall.
Out to the fall-game
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Elinor Agee Ezell, 81, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her daughter's residence. Mrs. Ezell was born December 8, 1938, in Cullman County, Alabama. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Athens and was a homemaker. There will be a 3 p.m. graveside service Wednesda…
The funeral service for Pete Amalio H. Hernandez, 73, of Athens, Alabama, will be 2 p.m. Thursday October 1, 2020, at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Ray Dodson officiating. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday September 30, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemeter…
Robert David Thompson, 82, of Lester, Alabama, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. There will be a 3 p.m. graveside service Sunday at Hester Cemetery with Bud White officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim ID'd in Tuesday wreck on U.S. 31
- UPDATE: APD releases details of fatal 4-car wreck
- Cotton-pickin' good: Local co-op gins 1st bale of cotton in the state
- U.S. 31 near Huntsville-Browns Ferry blocked due to fatal wreck
- Ardmore woman killed in wreck
- Arrest reports for 9/24/20
- Arrest reports for 9/23/20
- Arrest reports for 9/26/20
- 1 injured in Athens 'cutting'
- LCSO seeking suspect in vehicle theft
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.