Demolition of the old Athens Elementary School is well underway at the intersection of Houston and Madison streets, and school officials hope construction of a bigger and better Athens Elementary will begin this year on the same site.
Southern Recycling and Demolition is razing the old school. The cost for the work is $253,000, according to Chief Financial Officer Serena Owsley.
The deconstruction zone is fully fenced, so children and others cannot access the site.
In the meantime, iAcademy at Athens Elementary students are taking classes at the old Athens Middle School campus at the intersection of Forrest and Clinton streets. Playground equipment from Athens Elementary has already been moved to the old middle school yard. Athens Middle School is now located at the former Athens High School campus on U.S. 31. High schoolers have a brand new building further north on U.S. 31.
New school's amenities
Aside from being new, the proposed two-story Athens Elementary would house about 600 students, nearly double the capacity of 365 at the old school. The project proposal calls for 28 classrooms and five specialty rooms. The street that separates the current building from its playground would be removed so the new building can be built on the middle of the property. This will move the building away from a natural spring that runs under one side of the campus and frequently causes flooding.
The playground would be moved to the Houston Street side of the campus, between First and Second avenues. Parking would increase by about 20 spaces. Lanes for bus and carpool drop-offs would be built on the campus, meaning drivers would no longer have to block the surrounding streets to pick up or drop off a student.
Athens City Schools tentatively plans to borrow about $15 million to build the new elementary. In December 2019, the city created a three-man board to look at the building project and determine how it should be funded. Known as the Public Educational Building Authority, the board includes retired Circuit Judge Jimmy Woodroof Jr., former Limestone County Economic Development Association President Tom Hill and former Athens City Schools Chief Financial Officer Barry Hamilton.
