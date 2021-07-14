Crews with Athens Utilities are working to restore power in Limestone County after outages were reported in the Clements, Athens, Tanner and Elkmont communities.
The City of Athens said issues are being investigated at "a couple of substations." A Nixle alert released at 7:38 p.m. said it was an equipment issue.
Spectrum has also reported outages in the area. An initial alert estimated service would be restored by 9 p.m., but a followup alert said work is taking longer than expected.
