Tanner High Principal Deborah Kenyon said it's something she's wanted for a while — an outdoor learning space where students and teachers can enjoy fresh air, nice weather and a change of scenery while they learn.
"A friend of mine in another school system had done something similar, so I asked her to send me some pictures," she said. "I showed it to our maintenance guys and said, 'Can you make this?'"
The answer was yes, but the project ended up being more than just work for the school's maintenance crew. Rogers Group, Tanner's partner in education, donated funding for building supplies, including those for the picnic tables, which were built by students in Tanner High's ag class. Brownsferry Mercantile donated mulch for the space.
The outdoor learning space now features five picnic tables in partial shade, in a part of the campus shared by Tanner High and Tanner Elementary. When one school isn't using it, students from the other school can, Kenyon said.
"This is kind of a protective space," she said. "It's between both of our schools. There's no streets, no traffic, no people from the outside that can see you're having class here, so it's a safer area of the school."
The project took a couple of weeks to build, and students and teachers alike have loved the new addition.
"Especially for science," said Christy Leopard, who teaches AP biology and seventh- and eighth-grade science classes at Tanner. "... Some of those projects we do normally in class would be great outside, so it's great for hands-on activities, where you don't have to worry so much about making a mess."
She said even just getting outside for a breeze and fresh air "can help wake a child up, get them more engaged in what's going on" in class.
Kenyon said another teacher, Heather Brown, told her that when the space was being built, her kids were beyond excited to find out it was a space for them.
"They were like, 'Us? Really?'" Kenyon said, adding she's been asked to create a calendar so teachers can schedule time in the space because interest has been so great.
"We've had so much social distancing and masks this year. I wanted a space that was outside, that they didn't have to worry about," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.