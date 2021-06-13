Imogene Owsley was born on June 14th, 1921, to William and Jessie Howell in Hamilton. Some of her most memorable times in her life were growing up during The Great Depression, World War II, marrying her late husband of 55 years, John M. Owsley, and the birth of her son, Charles M. Owsley. She has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She has been a resident of Traditions of Athens for three years. Owsley credits the longevity of her life to following the Bible. “Honor thy mother and father: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.” Exodus 20:12.