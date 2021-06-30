Ardmore residents joined members of the Ardmore Community Team for a group project Saturday to add a bit more color to their local park.
Marion Isben led the group of about 30 in painting a mural of trees, grass and more on the bandstand in John Barnes Park on the Tennessee side of Ardmore. Isben, who serves as Ardmore Community Team's art director, said she designed the piece as a way to blend the stage background with the park's.
"When you're standing on the stage and looking out into the park, what you see are trees and a beautiful scene out in the park," she said. "The concept is to recreate that, so when you're sitting and listening to a band or watching a movie or whatever happens to go on ... you're seeing the park as a part of the background."
In fact, a large tree in the corner of the mural is based on a real tree in the park. The tree is dying and falling, so Isben took photos to use as reference for the mural.
Beyond providing a splash of color and a new scene for visitors, the project served as a way for the community to get together and meet new people. Isben said one family had moved to Ardmore about a month prior and decided to participate as a way to get involved in their new community, giving them a chance to hear from longtime locals where they should visit next.
Others "hadn't seen each in a while, so friends were making new connections, reconnecting with people — it was just wonderful to be out there and hear what was going on," Isben said.
In addition to being an artist and the art director for the Ardmore Community Team, Isben is an art teacher and owner of Creator's Corner Studio in Ardmore. Through the event, she got to share with others tricks and tips she's learned in her career.
"People were walking up and knew which end of the paintbrush to hold, but that was about it for some people, and it was really nice to say, 'OK, we're going to create grass, and this is the technique you use,'" she said. "... I'd teach a technique on how to do that, and they went to town."
The project started around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and lasted until around 8 p.m. — with a bit more painting left to do. Isben said two of the band shell's outer walls are set to be painted with a collage of events that happen in the park, such as the Crape Myrtle Festival, the Truck & Tractor Pull and concerts.
Ardmore Community Team previously held a public painting event to create a butterfly mural in the town. Future projects include a possible collaboration with CSX to paint a trestle on Alabama 53 and a collection of vignettes on Hamlett Street depicting sporting events, kids on park swings and other scenes from Ardmore.
Isben encouraged Ardmore residents who'd like to join the Ardmore Community Team's mission to bring the community together and beautify the town and city to visit ardmorecommunityteam.com or reach out via message to their Facebook group. Ardmore Community Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
