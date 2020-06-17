Dining options in Athens continue to expand, as the city has announced Panda Express and Twice Daily could be coming soon to the area.
The City Council is expected to discuss the development project at its June 22 meeting. A legal notice published in The News Courier said the proposed restaurant and convenience store will be constructed in east Athens on the southeast corner of U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane.
Maund Family I, LLC is the company behind the proposed project.
“The project has been laid out to the planning commission, and as soon as the council starts making some improvements to the area, we will see the plans,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Marks said the City of Athens has agreed to help build infrastructure for the project. According to the legal notice, the roadway built by the city will be called Gateway Boulevard and will connect Lindsay Lane to Greenfield Drive. The project will create 7,100 square feet of retail space and “will result in the creation of approximately 50 new jobs,” the notice reads.
Panda Express specializes in Asian cuisine in a fast-food environment with locations in Huntsville, Madison and Decatur. This will be the first location in Athens.
“An awful lot of people are excited to have a restaurant over there,” Marks said. “I think it's a great thing for Athens.”
Meanwhile, Twice Daily is a convenience store that features deli, bakery, coffee and beer items in addition to fuel. Marks referred to Twice Daily as “high end" and a "great new young company." Twice Daily, based in Tennessee, has a location in Madison but no other locations in the state yet.
“These folks are looking at growth areas, and they see what is happening in Limestone County,” he said. “We welcome them.”
He said the city will be making more announcements concerning development in the next 30 to 60 days. According to the notice, the city will be returning 100% of the proceeds of sales tax it receives from Panda Express and Twice Daily for five years or until $300,000 is paid to the company, whichever comes first.
